Kroger Co (KR) Breaks Through Resistance at $32.05

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $31.90 today and have reached the first resistance level of $32.05. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $32.26 and $32.62 will be of interest.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) defies analysts with a current price ($31.95) 12.0% above its average consensus price target of $28.11. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.44 and further support at its 200-day MA of $26.70.

Kroger Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.84 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $31.95 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% higher and 1.50% higher over the past week, respectively.

