Kroger Co (KR) Approaches New Upside Target of $32.07

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $30.79 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $31.57. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $32.07 and $33.36 will be of interest.

Based on a current price of $32.15, Kroger Co is currently 12.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.11. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.99 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $26.44.

Kroger Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.84 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $32.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

