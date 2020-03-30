Kroger Co (KR) Approaches New Upside Target of $30.54

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) opened today above their pivot of $29.19 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $29.84. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $30.54 and $31.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kroger Co have traded between a low of $20.70 and a high of $36.84 and are now at $29.95, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) is currently priced 6.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.11. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.48 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $26.10.

