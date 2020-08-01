Kroger Co has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Food Retail Industry (KR, CASY, SFS, SFM, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Kroger Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8. Following is Casey'S General with a a current ratio of 0.8. Smart & Final St ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Natural Grocers rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.5.

