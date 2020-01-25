Kratos Defense & is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (KTOS, AVAV, CUB, MRCY, HEI)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kratos Defense & ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.7%. Following is Aerovironment In with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%. Cubic Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.5%.

Mercury Systems follows with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%, and Heico Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Heico Corp and will alert subscribers who have HEI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.