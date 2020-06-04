Kratos Defense & is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (KTOS , TXT , BA , BWXT , NOC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.56%; Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.43%; and Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks third with a gain of 1.01%.

Bwx Technologies (NYSE:BWXT ) follows with a gain of 0.70% and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.22%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kratos Defense & on March 17th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $11.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Kratos Defense & have risen 22.9%. We continue to monitor Kratos Defense & for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.