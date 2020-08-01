Kraton Corp has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (KRA, FOE, MTX, PAH, IPHS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kraton Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 15.0%. Ferro Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 11.1%. Minerals Tech ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.8%.

Platform Special follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%, and Innophos Holding rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kraton Corp on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.34. Since that call, shares of Kraton Corp have fallen 21.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.