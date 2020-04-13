Kraton Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (KRA , ALB , ASH , FUL , POL )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA ) ranks first with a gain of 9.35%; Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks second with a gain of 8.41%; and Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH ) ranks third with a gain of 8.14%.

Hb Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL ) follows with a gain of 7.67% and Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.94%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kraton Corp on March 26th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Kraton Corp have risen 63.2%. We continue to monitor Kraton Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.