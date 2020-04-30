Kraton Corp Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (KRA)

Shares of Kraton Corp are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -22.7% to $16.32. Approximately 644,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 526,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Kraton Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.00 and a 52-week low of $4.45 and are now trading 199% above that low price at $13.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.