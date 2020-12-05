Kraft Heinz Co/T Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.26%

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.34 to a high of $29.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.72 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz Co/T has traded in a range of $19.99 to $33.43 and is now at $29.70, 49% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.96% higher over the past week, respectively.

