Kraft Heinz Co/T Falls 1.46% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.88 to a high of $29.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.15 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz Co/T has traded in a range of $19.99 to $33.57 and is now at $28.95, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kraft Heinz Co/T and will alert subscribers who have KHC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.