Kosmos Energy Lt Falls 1.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Kosmos Energy Lt (NYSE:KOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.39 to a high of $5.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.40 on volume of 573,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kosmos Energy Lt have traded between a low of $3.53 and a high of $7.55 and are now at $5.44, which is 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kosmos Energy Lt on November 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.32. Since that call, shares of Kosmos Energy Lt have fallen 13.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.