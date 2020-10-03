Korn/Ferry Intl is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (KFY, NSP, BBSI, WAGE, ASGN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Korn/Ferry Intl ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,041.7%. Insperity Inc is next with a sales growth of 1,220.1%. Barrett Bus Svcs ranks third highest with a sales growth of 949.9%.

Wageworks follows with a sales growth of 909.2%, and On Assignment rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 760.2%.

