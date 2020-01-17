Koppers Holdings has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (KOP, LYB, TSE, CBT, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Koppers Holdings ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.1%. Following is Lyondellbasell-A with a projected earnings growth of 9.4%. Trinseo Sa ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 11.5%.

Cabot Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.3%, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 39.1%.

