Kona Grill Inc has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Restaurants Industry (KONA, NDLS, RT, PBPB, LUB)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Kona Grill Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -12,585.0%. Following is Noodles & Co with a ROE of -6,516.4%. Ruby Tuesday Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,287.1%.

Potbelly Corp follows with a ROE of -818.3%, and Luby'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -715.6%.

