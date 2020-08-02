Kona Grill Inc is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (KONA, LUB, EAT, BLMN, RUTH)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Kona Grill Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.1. Luby'S Inc is next with a a current ratio of 0.2. Brinker Intl ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3.

Bloomin' Brands follows with a a current ratio of 0.4, and Ruth'S Hospitali rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.4.

