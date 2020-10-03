Kohls Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.25%

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.40 to a high of $34.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.88 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Kohls Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $30.40 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $30.47. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

