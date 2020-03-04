MySmarTrend
Kohls Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.51%

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:52pm
By James Quinn

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.89 to a high of $11.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.85 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kohls Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.64. Since that call, shares of Kohls Corp have fallen 75.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kohls Corp have traded between the current low of $10.89 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $11.06. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.48% lower and 7.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

