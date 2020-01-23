Kohls Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.08%

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.62 to a high of $46.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.85 on volume of 465,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kohls Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.64. Since that call, shares of Kohls Corp have fallen 4.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Kohls Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.33 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $45.87, 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.