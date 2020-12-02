Kohls Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.23%

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.63 to a high of $45.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.76 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kohls Corp has traded in a range of $42.50 to $75.91 and is now at $45.43, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

