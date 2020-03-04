Kohls Corp Falls 5.51% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.89 to a high of $11.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.85 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kohls Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.91 and the current low of $10.89 and are currently at $11.06 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kohls Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.64. Since that call, shares of Kohls Corp have fallen 75.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.