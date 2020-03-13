Knowles Corp has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Electronic Components Industry (KN, AVX, DLB, GLW, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Knowles Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $9.00. Avx Corp is next with a sales per share of $9.29. Dolby Laborato-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $11.08.

Corning Inc follows with a sales per share of $11.71, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $17.74.

