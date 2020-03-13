Knoll Inc is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (KNL, MLHR, KBAL, ACCO, TILE)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Knoll Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,363.7%. Herman Miller is next with a ROE of 2,096.8%. Kimball Intl -B ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,972.1%.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a ROE of 1,868.8%, and Interface Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,786.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Acco Brands Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.10. Since that call, shares of Acco Brands Corp have fallen 11.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.