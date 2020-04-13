Knoll Inc is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry with the Best Relative Performance (KNL , TILE , MLHR , SCS , ACCO )

Below are the top five companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL ) ranks first with a gain of 12.61%; Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE ) ranks second with a gain of 10.45%; and Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR ) ranks third with a gain of 7.92%.

Steelcase Inc-A (NYSE:SCS ) follows with a gain of 6.63% and Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.16%.

