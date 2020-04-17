MySmarTrend
Knight Transport Rises 1.61% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:56pm
By Amy Schwartz

Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.76 to a high of $36.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.48 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Knight Transport have traded between a low of $27.03 and a high of $40.46 and are now at $36.08, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

