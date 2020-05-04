Knight Transport is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest Beta (KNX, USAK, UHAL, JBHT, HTLD)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Knight Transport ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Usa Truck Inc with a a beta of 0.8. Amerco ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Heartland Expres rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Heartland Expres. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Heartland Expres in search of a potential trend change.