Kla-Tencor Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 8.61%

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.18 to a high of $158.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $165.95 on volume of 953,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.34 and a high of $184.50 and are now at $149.74, 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% higher and 0.39% lower over the past week, respectively.