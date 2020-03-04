MySmarTrend
Kla-Tencor Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.48%

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:55pm
By James Quinn

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.24 to a high of $132.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $129.31 on volume of 288,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.50 and a 52-week low of $101.34 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $127.45 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kla-Tencor Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in search of a potential trend change.

