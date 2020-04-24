Kla-Tencor Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.06%

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.98 to a high of $160.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $159.64 on volume of 342,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.34 and a high of $184.50 and are now at $160.43, 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

