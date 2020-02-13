Kla-Tencor Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.88%

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $174.91 to a high of $177.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $175.41 on volume of 388,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kla-Tencor Corp has traded in a range of $101.34 to $184.50 and is now at $178.57, 76% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

