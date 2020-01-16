Kla-Tencor Corp Rises 1.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $179.20 to a high of $180.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $178.22 on volume of 497,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp have traded between a low of $89.93 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $180.98, which is 101% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 0.19% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kla-Tencor Corp on December 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $171.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp have risen 3.7%. We continue to monitor KLAC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.