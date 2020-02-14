Kla-Tencor Corp has the Highest Return on Equity in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (KLAC, AMAT, AEIS, LRCX, UCTT)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,637.9%. Applied Material is next with a ROE of 3,539.8%. Adv Energy Inds ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,904.6%.
Lam Research follows with a ROE of 2,783.8%, and Ultra Clean Hold rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,625.0%.
