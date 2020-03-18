Kla-Tencor Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (KLAC , PLAB , UCTT , AEIS , AMAT )

We looked at the Semiconductor Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks first with a gain of 15.54%; Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB ) ranks second with a gain of 11.90%; and Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT ) ranks third with a gain of 11.03%.

Adv Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS ) follows with a gain of 10.54% and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.80%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ultra Clean Hold on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.22. Since that call, shares of Ultra Clean Hold have fallen 32.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.