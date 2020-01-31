Kla-Tencor Corp Falls 2.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $169.14 to a high of $172.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $171.66 on volume of 107,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.50 and a 52-week low of $98.65 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $169.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.