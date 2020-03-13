Kla-Tencor Corp is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (KLAC, AMAT, AEIS, LRCX, UCTT)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,637.9%. Following is Applied Material with a ROE of 3,539.8%. Adv Energy Inds ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,904.6%.

Lam Research follows with a ROE of 2,783.8%, and Ultra Clean Hold rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,625.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Adv Energy Inds on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $69.96. Since that call, shares of Adv Energy Inds have fallen 26.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.