Kla-Tencor Corp is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (KLAC, AMKR, ENTG, AMAT, LRCX)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 220.9. Amkor Tech Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.8. Entegris Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 67.9.
Applied Material follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 56.7, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 42.0.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kla-Tencor Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio kla-tencor corp amkor tech inc entegris inc applied material lam research