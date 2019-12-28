Kingsway Financial Services Inc has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (KFS, MBI, HCI, TIPT, AMBC)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 629.5. Mbia Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 228.1. Hci Group Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 122.6.

Tiptree Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 115.3, and Ambac Financial rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 71.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ambac Financial on June 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Ambac Financial have risen 30.6%. We continue to monitor Ambac Financial for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.