Kingsway Financial Services Inc is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (KFS, MBI, HCI, TIPT, GBLI)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.25. Mbia Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.44. Hci Group Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.24.

Tiptree Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 17.39, and Global Indemnity rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 14.72.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kingsway Financial Services Inc and will alert subscribers who have KFS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.