Kinder Morgan In Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.65%

Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.98 to a high of $15.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.17 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kinder Morgan In has traded in a range of $9.42 to $22.58 and is now at $15.11, 60% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

