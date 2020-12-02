Kimco Realty Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.46%

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.88 to a high of $19.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.05 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kimco Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.86 and a 52-week low of $16.88 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $18.82 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

