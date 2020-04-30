Kimco Realty (KIM) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $10.75

Shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) opened today below their pivot of $10.85 and have already reached the first level of support at $10.75. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $10.33 and $9.81 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 50.4% for shares of Kimco Realty based on a current price of $10.94 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.45. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.35 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimco Realty have traded between a low of $7.52 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $10.94, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kimco Realty on April 9th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Kimco Realty have risen 4.5%. We continue to monitor KIM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.