Kimco Realty (KIM) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $10.34

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $10.72 today and has reached the first level of support at $10.34. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $9.79 and $8.86.

Over the past year, Kimco Realty has traded in a range of $7.52 to $21.86 and is now at $10.90, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.11% lower and 6.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 50.9% exists for Kimco Realty, based on a current level of $10.90 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.21 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.84.

