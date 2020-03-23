Kimco Realty (KIM) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $10.03

Shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $10.67 today and have reached the first support level of $10.03. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $9.42 and $8.17.

There is potential upside of 54.8% for shares of Kimco Realty based on a current price of $10.63 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.45. Kimco Realty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $17.86 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $19.34.

Kimco Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.86 and a 52-week low of $9.01 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $10.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kimco Realty on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.65. Since that call, shares of Kimco Realty have fallen 45.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.