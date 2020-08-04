Kimco Realty (KIM) Breaks Through Support at $9.37

Shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) opened today below their pivot of $9.81 and have already reached the first level of support at $9.37. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $8.86 and $7.91.

Kimco Realty has overhead space with shares priced $9.15, or 44.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.33 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.79.

Over the past year, Kimco Realty has traded in a range of $7.52 to $21.86 and is now at $9.15, 22% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 4.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kimco Realty on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.65. Since that call, shares of Kimco Realty have fallen 53.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.