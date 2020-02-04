Kimco Realty (KIM) Breaks Through Support at $8.25

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $8.63 today and has reached the first level of support at $8.25. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $8.08 and $7.53.

Potential upside of 98.2% exists for Kimco Realty, based on a current level of $8.30 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.45. Kimco Realty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.28 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $19.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimco Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.25 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $8.30, 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 3.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kimco Realty on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.65. Since that call, shares of Kimco Realty have fallen 57.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.