Kimco Realty is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (KIM , SKT , FRT , BRX , SPG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Retail REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM ) ranks first with a gain of 1.31%; Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.19%; and Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.18%.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) follows with a gain of 0.65% and Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.52%.

