Kimberly-Clark Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.11%

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.22 to a high of $138.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $136.33 on volume of 674,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimberly-Clark have traded between a low of $110.66 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $138.16, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

