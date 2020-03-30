Kimberly-Clark Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.67%

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.88 to a high of $130.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $129.89 on volume of 885,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimberly-Clark share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.66 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $129.63, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kimberly-Clark. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kimberly-Clark in search of a potential trend change.