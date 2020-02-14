Kimberly-Clark has the Highest Return on Equity in the Household Products Industry (KMB, ENR, CLX, WDFC, CHD)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Kimberly-Clark ranks highest with a ROE of 79,823.4%. Energizer Holdin is next with a ROE of 22,816.1%. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a ROE of 13,005.6%.

Wd-40 Co follows with a ROE of 3,944.8%, and Church & Dwight rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,774.0%.

