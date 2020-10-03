Kimberly-Clark Falls 3.32% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.26 to a high of $144.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $138.64 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kimberly-Clark. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kimberly-Clark in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimberly-Clark have traded between a low of $115.71 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $136.16, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.